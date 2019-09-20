- Advertisement -
Study: Drinking Tap Water May Cause Cancer

September 20, 2019
You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink.

There may be cancer-causing products in tap water.

That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.

Researchers say they found 22 carcinogens, including arsenic, uranium and radium in tap water.

The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Heliyon.

