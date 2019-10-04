Students Participate in National Manufacturing Day in Traverse City

Friday was National Manufacturing Day and middle school students got to spend the day experiencing, first hand, the world of manufacturing and the possible career opportunities.

In Northern Michigan, over 1,300 8th graders from Frankfort to Bellaire visited various manufacturing businesses.

They were treated to tours from industry experts to see what goes on in one of the areas most important industries

This was the fifth manufacturing day in Northern Michigan and participation has grown exponentially from just 300 in early years.