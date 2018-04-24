Students Get Up Close with Aero Med

Whenever Aero Med lands anywhere it’s always important and while no one was injured at the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center, students did get a chance to see the North Flight Aero Med Helicopter up close.

This is part of an education program called Public Safety LZ’s, where Aero Med visits classrooms, Fire Stations, Hospitals and other locations to teach safety around Helicopters and educate on how Aero Med works.

Students from Public Safety helped set up the landing site for the helicopter, like emergency personnel would in a real scenario.

Then Intro to Health Students spoke with paramedics about patient care on a helicopter.

And even the Heavy Mechanic Students got involved, they learned more about how the helicopter operates.

This unique learning experience is one students certainly won’t forget.

Aero Med is always on call and ready for anything they are needed for at a moments notice.