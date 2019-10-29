Students Aboard Kalkaska Co. School Bus Involved in Accident Uninjured

A group of kids involved in a school bus accident managed to walk away apparently unscathed…

Though another driver wasn’t so lucky.

According to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevy Impala hit a Forest Area School Bus.

It happened Monday around 4:30 that evening at West Sharon and Puffer Roads in Garfield Township.

The bus tried to take a left, when police say the car collided with it.

Parents and EMS looked over the seven children on board, none of whom had any apparent serious injuries.

The driver of the Impala, however, had to be taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.