Strike Pay for GM Workers Increased As Strike Continues

As the weeks-long strike against General Motors continues, the United Auto Workers union has raised the weekly stipend those on strike receive.

The union’s board voted Saturday to raise the pay by 10%.

That means many of the 49,000 workers will now get $275.

If this strike lasts through the end of the year, the pay is slated to go up an extra $25 in January.

All of this comes as GM is looking at a proposal it received from the UAW Friday.

In a letter, the UAW’s vice president said that the proposal contained all of your outstanding proposals, referring to union members.

The VP added that should GM accept the offer, the two sides will have a tentative agreement.

Over the entire process, GM has maintained that it is going about the negotiation process in good faith.

