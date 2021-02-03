Storage Building in Alpena Destroyed After Fire

A storage building is completely destroyed after a fire in Alpena.

Tuesday evening firefighters were alerted a building behind Bernice Lane was on fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found the building to be fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities tell us the blaze was so big that it took three different fire departments to put the fire out

Firefighters were able to salvage a boat inside the burning building but everything else inside and the building itself was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of now detectives speculate it may have started from a nearby fire pit.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.