Stolen Vehicle Complaint Turns Into Deadly Crash in Mecosta County

On August, 27, Mecosta County Deputies were responding to a “stolen moped complaint” in Remus.

While en-route, deputies learned the complaint turned into a deadly crash.

Deputies say a 30-year-old Cedar Springs man in a Chevy Cruze rear ended a 46-year-old Remus man who was driving a moped.

Deputies believe the moped was the same moped reported stolen.

The driver of the moped died at the scene.

The driver of Cruze was not injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the crash is under investigation.