Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 13, 2019
Police are investigating thefts at a local Road Commission.

According to the State Police, sometime last night, there was a break-in at the Missaukee County Road Commission.

Troopers say a pickup and tools were stolen.

The pickup is a white 2018 Chevy regular cab with a plow, salter, and road commission decals.

But now, The State Police reports that the pickup was found by Detroit Police downstate.

The investigation continues, but If you have any information, the State Police ask you to call the Houghton Lake post at 989-422-5103.

