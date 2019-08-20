Stolen Loader Crashes Into Roscommon County Garage

The Michigan State Police are investigating after someone stole a front-end loader and crashed it into a building.

It happened Tuesday morning on Bradford Rd., near Old 27 in Roscommon County’s Lake Township.

According to troopers, a county road commission front-end loader was taken from a nearby construction zone.

The loader was eventually found crashed into the detached garage of a home.

No injuries were reported, but the garage did receive significant damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Houghton Lake MSP post.