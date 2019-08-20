- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Stolen Loader Crashes Into Roscommon County Garage

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 20, 2019
414 Views
0

The Michigan State Police are investigating after someone stole a front-end loader and crashed it into a building.

It happened Tuesday morning on Bradford Rd., near Old 27 in Roscommon County’s Lake Township.

According to troopers, a county road commission front-end loader was taken from a nearby construction zone.

The loader was eventually found crashed into the detached garage of a home.

No injuries were reported, but the garage did receive significant damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Houghton Lake MSP post.

Post Views: 414



Trending Now
Bay City Man Dead Following Lake County ORV Crash
Remington Hernandez August 19, 2019
Downstate Man Arrested for Walking Around Naked in Cheboygan County
Remington Hernandez August 19, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Stolen Loader Crashes Into Roscommon County Garage
Share No Comment