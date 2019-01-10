MSP K-9 Unit Catches Alcona Co. Inmate Who Fled Courthouse

An Alcona County inmate is back in custody after fleeing a courthouse on foot, taking off into a wooded area.

State Police say 21 year-old Mason Stafford was awaiting drug court in Alcona county.

Stafford would be sent back to jail for charges he had pending out of Iosco County.

And that’s when Stafford fled the courthouse on foot.

A Trooper and his canine Zed were called to the scene to track down the inmate.

The trooper and his K-9 unit tracked Stafford through the woods for approximately one mile and located him hiding under a downed tree.

Stafford was taken into custody and charged with Escape from Lawful Custody.

He pled guilty.

Stafford is currently being held on a $200,000 cash bond in the Alcona County Jail.