State Trooper Injured in Traffic Crash On Duty Dies

Michigan State Police says it is with extreme sadness we confirm the death of Tropper Caleb Starr of the Lakeview Post, who was hit by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020.

Trooper Starr joined the MSP in September of 2018, as a member of the 135thTrooper Recruit School.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The July 10th crash happened shortly before 10 P.M. in Boston Township in Ionia County.

Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the centerline.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away Friday, July 31st.

Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.