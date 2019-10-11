State Trooper, Good Samaritans Team Up in Missaukee Co. Water Rescue

First responders and good samaritans teamed up to pull off a successful water rescue on Lake Missaukee Thursday.

Missaukee County dispatchers got a call around one in the afternoon from a woman who told them her 71-year-old husband had fallen off their fishing boat…

And couldn’t get out of the water.

State Trooper Kevin Flick commandeered a boat from a mother and son, Sandra and Ted Steinacker.

All three rushed to the man’s rescue.

They found him in the middle of the lake, pulled him out and towed the boat back to shore.

The 71-year-old was treated on scene by EMS and reportedly in good condition.

He was in the water for about 20 minutes.