State Treasury Self-Service Options Available 24/7 for Taxpayers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers currently can file tax returns, receive refunds, make payments and ask questions through a variety of options.

An option for taxpayers is to use the state Treasury Department’s self-service online platforms, they are fully operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week

“Through these uncertain times, the Michigan Department of Treasury is ready to assist and serve taxpayers,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Please reach out to us if you need assistance.”

Individual Income Taxes

Although both federal and state income tax returns and payments are not due until July, taxpayers are encouraged to file when they are able, as state Treasury Department is continuously accepting and processing returns. Taxpayers who are owed a refund should file their returns immediately in order to receive that payment.

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 80% of state income tax filers. More information about e-filing is available at www.michigan.gov/mifastfile.

Online services – including the ability to check the status of a refund and ask questions – are available through the Treasury Self-Service website.

Business Taxes

Certain business taxpayers scheduled to make sales, use and withholding tax payments for March and April or for the first quarter of 2020 can postpone filing and payment requirements until May 20, 2020. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest.

Business taxpayers are encouraged to file sales, use and withholding tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so.

Businesses with questions about their taxes should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online.

Operational Call Centers

The vast majority of state Treasury Department call centers are operational and providing assistance during normal business hours, including:

Local Government – Essential Service Assessments

Local Government – Principle Residence Exemption

Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning – Michigan Education Trust

Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning – Student Scholarships and Grants

Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning – Student Loan Programs

Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning – Michigan Guaranty Agency

Collections – Collections Information Services Unit (CISU)

Collections – Interface?

Tax Compliance Bureau – Discovery and Tax Enforcement

Special Taxes – Tobacco

Special Taxes – Miscellaneous Tax

Special Taxes – International Fuel Tax Agreement

Special Taxes? – Motor Fuel

City Taxes?

Updated information regarding COVID-19 impacts on taxpayers and services can be found on the state Treasury Department’s website.