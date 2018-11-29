State Senate Approves Bill Prohibiting Local Governments From Enacting Logging Regulations

The state Senate has approved a bill that would limit the ability of municipalities to create logging regulations.

Senate Bills 1188 through 1194 would prohibit local governments from enacting rules that restrict or require mitigation for the removal or trimming of any vegetation.

They also stipulate that any regulations of the sort currently being enforced be made void.

The only exceptions to the bill would be for ‘heritage trees,’ which are a certain hight, not dying, and are not a safety risk.

According to the legislation, it would not require governments to repay residents or companies that went against their rules before the bill is enacted.

The legislation now heads to the house.