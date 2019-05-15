State Representative Larry Inman Indicted for Bribery, Attempted Extortion

State Representative Larry Inman indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, accused of bribery and attempted extortion.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents Grand Traverse County, is facing 20 years in prison.

He is accused of attempting to secure a bribe from a union group in return for a ‘no’ vote on the state’s prevailing wage law.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, called on inman to step down and resign his seat.

Inman responded saying he has no intentions of doing so.

The State Representative denies the charges saying he “intends on vigorously fighting these charges and defending my reputation.”