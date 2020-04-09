- Advertisement -
State Releases Number of Recovered Coronavirus Cases

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 9, 2020
The state of Michigan says as of April 3, there have been 56 people to recover from the coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is releasing the number of people recovered weekly on Saturdays and it will only include the number of people with a lab-confirmed case.

The first numbers came out Wednesday.

Recovered is someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who is alive 30 days post-onset.

