State Pushing Liquor Distributor To Resolve Delivery Delay

The State of Michigan is getting involved after problems arose at one of the state’s three authorized liquor distributors.

The Detroit Free Press reports that, after moving to a new facility, Republic National Distributing Co. hit software issues.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission met with liquor sellers who complained about the delay in deliveries caused by the issue.

Now the agency is calling on Republic National to deal with the problem.

In a statement, the commission says it’s their responsibility to hold the company accountable.

They added that any downturn in sales could hit not only the bottom line of businesses but of the state as well.

The commission has asked the attorney general to look into the issue, which could result in fines.