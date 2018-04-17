State Pursuing Civil Action Against Owners Of Boat That Damaged Lines in Straits

The Michigan Attorney General has announced civil action against the owners of the ship that caused the damage to lines in the Straits of Mackinac.

That announcement was made after the AG sent a letter to Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Inc, notifying them of the possible civil action.

The AG’s office says that the company’s Clyde S. Vanenkevort passed through the Straits shipping channel at the time the power lines and Line 5 were damaged on April 1st.

The ship allegedly dragged an anchor across the bottom, hitting the pipelines.

This caused the electric lines to release approximately 600 gallons of mineral oil into the water.

It is against the law to deploy an anchor in the Straits.

The Escanaba-based company has been cited under the water resources protection portion of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

This act forbids the direct or indirect discharge of any potentially damaging substances into the water.

Each charge is punishable by up to a civil fine of $25,000 per day of violation, as well as harm to natural resources, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

This action only applies to state civil violations, it does not address any federal law claims, or criminal culpability or liability of anyone who may be responsible for the anchor deployment or maintenance.