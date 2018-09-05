Deadline Approaching for State’s Heating Assistance

Time is running out to apply for the state’s Home Heating Credit.

The Michigan Agency for Energy reminds qualified homeowners or renters that they must apply by September 30th.

The credit, for most people, is based on a comparison between either your standard credit allowance or your actual heating costs and total household resources.

The credit is designed to provide assistance to low income, deaf, disabled or blind persons and disabled veterans.

Michigan residents who are not in these groups may also qualify for the credit.

The form can be found on the Department of Treasury’s website – michigan.gov/taxes.