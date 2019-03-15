State Police to Step Up Patrols During St. Patrick’s Day

During the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to make safe choices.

This Sunday, troopers will join their counterparts from across the country in Operation C.A.R.E., or Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts.

The enforcement period begins at 12:01 AM on and ends at 11:59 PM.

The director of the MSP says not to rely on luck.

If you plan on celebrating, officials ask to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or scheduling a ride on St. Patrick’s Day.

Operation C.A.R.E. focuses on deterring the three main causes of highway fatalities: aggressive driving, impaired driving and failure to use occupant restraints.