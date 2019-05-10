State Police Search for Missing 88 Year-Old Woman

Troopers from the Cadillac Post are trying to find Eighty-year-old Evelyn Sehl who was supposed to be traveling from Wolverine to Kingsley but never made it to her destination.

She is a white female and was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a teal t-shirt.

She should be driving a black 2011 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup with Michigan Registration DTQ0350. The truck has a pink “MOM” license plate on the front.

Evelyn Sehl is believed to have been in the Manton area last night around midnight, but other evidence suggests she may have traveled through Baldwin at one point.

Anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police in Cadillac immediately by calling 231-779-6040.