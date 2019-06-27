State Police Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Autistic Juvenile

Police are looking for a missing 16 year-old autistic juvenile from the Hersey area.

His name is “Nick” but he is not able to speak.

Police say he is aware his family and law enforcement are actively searching for him and has made efforts hide his current location.

He was last seen in the Big Rapids area around 12:30pm and may he headed to the Muskegon County area.

Nick is 5’8″ and 140 pounds, with brown hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black long sleeved shirt.

He was carrying a tan colored backpack.

If seen or if you have information on his current location, please contact the Mt. Pleasant post or Meceola central dispatch.