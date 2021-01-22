- Advertisement -
State Police Need Your Help Identifying a Thief

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 22, 2021
The Michigan State Police say they need the public’s help finding a thief. 

Early Thursday morning a homeowner says their vehicle was broken into on Oakwood Avenue in Bagley Township. 

Police tell us the suspect stole two pistols and three pairs of sunglasses. 

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. and was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera. 

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 989-732-2778. 

 

                 

 

