State Police Need Your Help Identifying a Thief

The Michigan State Police say they need the public’s help finding a thief.

Early Thursday morning a homeowner says their vehicle was broken into on Oakwood Avenue in Bagley Township.

Police tell us the suspect stole two pistols and three pairs of sunglasses.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. and was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 989-732-2778.