State Police Need Your Help Identifying a Thief
Posted On January 22, 2021
The Michigan State Police say they need the public’s help finding a thief.
Early Thursday morning a homeowner says their vehicle was broken into on Oakwood Avenue in Bagley Township.
Police tell us the suspect stole two pistols and three pairs of sunglasses.
The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. and was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 989-732-2778.