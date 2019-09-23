- Advertisement -
State Police Investigating Potential Fraud at Gaylord Dental Center

Staff Writer Posted On September 23, 2019
State police are looking into a Gaylord Dental Center and asking patients who may not have gotten what they paid for to come forward.

Troopers are investigating potential fraud at the Beacon Dental Center between June 2017 and June 2019.

Investigators want anyone who considered themselves a patient who paid for services but did not receive them in that time frame to reach out.

Do that by calling the M.S.P. Gaylord Post.

State Police Investigating Potential Fraud at Gaylord Dental Center
