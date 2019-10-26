- Advertisement -
State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting of Suicidal Person

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 26, 2019
The Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Charlevoix County.

It happened around 12:33 Saturday Morning when a deputy and a Boyne City Officer responded to a suicidal person at US-131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

The officers ultimately found that person around two hours later.

Shortly after speaking to the person, however, a struggle ensued, and the person was able to get hold of a gun.

And, when confronted with the weapon, the officers fired, hitting the person.

State police say the officers began first-aid and called for help, but the person was later pronounced dead.

The officers were not injured and the incident is now under investigation from the state police.

