State Police Investigate Traffic Crash in Otsego County That Sent Bay City Man to Hospital

Michigan State Police were called to a single vehicle crash on M-32 near West Martin Lake road in Elmira Township just after midnight on September 16.

The driver, and only person involved, had to be pulled from the car and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by North Flight Aero Med.

Police say an 85-year-old Bay City man lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle rolled over and hit a treat before coming to a stop.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Elmira Township Fire Department, Otsego County EMS, and Otsego County Fire Department.