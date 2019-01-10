- Advertisement -
State Police Investigate Personal Injury Crash in Otsego Co.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 10, 2019
State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Otsego County.

Wednesday afternoon troopers responded to the crash on Old US-27 near Chestnut Court in Bagley Township.

The driver, an 18 year-old Frederic woman, and her passenger, a 29 year-old Grayling woman, were traveling south on US-27 when the driver lost control of her Ford Explorer.

That’s when she went over the centerline and struck the passenger side of a northbound Ford pickup driven by a 64 year-old Gaylord Man.

Both drivers were uninjured in the crash.

The passenger of the Ford Explorer was sent to the Otsego Memorial Hospital and then transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for severe injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

