State Police, FBI, Need Help Investigating Possible Human Trafficking in Several Michigan Counties

Investigators with the Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for information from the public connected to a criminal sexual conduct (CSC) investigation involving several suspects in multiple West Michigan counties.

The investigation started on July 23, 2020 when the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unknown male inside a home along with a underage female.

Throughout the investigation, detective learned several men had sexually assaulted the underage victim, and these assaults had taken place in multiple areas of West Michigan.

MSP detectives have taken over as the lead agency to investigate the active and ongoing case, as the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions.

However, MSP is working closely with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department and the Muskegon Police Department to determine if other suspects and/or victims are involved.

The FBI Human Trafficking Task Force is also involved with the investigation, as investigators work to determine if human trafficking is also a factor in the case.

At this point in the investigation, four Muskegon men have been arrested in relation to the case: 17-year-old Dwight McKinney is charged with three counts of 1st Degree CSC and 22-year-old Robert Mallard is charged with one count of 1st Degree CSC, both being arraigned in Oceana County’s 78 th District Court.

Also charged is 24-year-old Jermaine Chapman, he’s charged with one count of 1st Degree CSC, one count of possession of child sexually abusive materials and one count of 2nd Degree CSC and 19-year-old Quonteravious Moffett is charged with one count of 3rd Degree CSC, with both men being arraigned in the 60th District Court of Muskegon.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who believes they may have information related to this case, to please call the Muskegon area Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.