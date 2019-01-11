State Police Continue to Investigate Unsolved Murder of Lake Co. Woman
Posted On January 11, 2019
Thursday, January 10th marked one year since the homicide of 79 year-old Evelyn Ware.
Evelyn was discovered deceased beneath the rubbled of a house fire at her home on Lakola Rd. in Lake County.
A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
One year later, detectives from the State Police continue to investigate this case and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
The MSP say there is still a five thousand dollar reward for anyone who contributes information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.