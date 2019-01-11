- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

State Police Continue to Investigate Unsolved Murder of Lake Co. Woman

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 11, 2019
607 Views
0

Thursday, January 10th marked one year since the homicide of 79 year-old Evelyn Ware.

Evelyn was discovered deceased beneath the rubbled of a house fire at her home on Lakola Rd. in Lake County.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

One year later, detectives from the State Police continue to investigate this case and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The MSP say there is still a five thousand dollar reward for anyone who contributes information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

Post Views: 607



Trending Now
Couple Safe After Fire at Their Grand Traverse County Home
Remington Hernandez January 4, 2019
Three Arrested After Alleged Armed Robbery in Kalkaska County
Remington Hernandez January 8, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
State Police Continue to Investigate Unsolved Murder of Lake Co. Woman
Share No Comment