State Police Beefing Up Patrols On M-115

Posted On February 7, 2020
Two Michigan State Police posts in our area are teaming up to increase patrols on M-115.

It’s part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all drivers.

Both the Cadillac Post and Mt. Pleasant Post will be beefing up their efforts in Wexford, Osceola, and Clare counties.

Their goal is lowering speeds and Reducing accidents.

One area, in particular, will be getting extra scrutiny, however.

Police say the stretch of M-115 between M-37 and US-10 sees the highest number complaints.

That area has also seen two serious accidents in the past month, including one Thursday night.

