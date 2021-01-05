- Advertisement -
State Police Asks for Public’s Help Finding Breaking and Entering Suspect

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 5, 2021
State police say they need the public’s help solving a breaking and entering case out of Crawford County. 

Police tell us it happened at a construction site in Maple Forest Township. 

Authorities believe the crime happened sometime between December 25 and December 28 of last year. 

The suspect or suspects stole over $15,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer. 

Police tell us many of the items have “ Blackstone Construction LLC” written on them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101. 

State Police Asks for Public's Help Finding Breaking and Entering Suspect
