State Police Asks for Public’s Help Finding Breaking and Entering Suspect

State police say they need the public’s help solving a breaking and entering case out of Crawford County.

Police tell us it happened at a construction site in Maple Forest Township.

Authorities believe the crime happened sometime between December 25 and December 28 of last year.

The suspect or suspects stole over $15,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer.

Police tell us many of the items have “ Blackstone Construction LLC” written on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.