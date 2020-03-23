State Police Asks For Help Finding Missing Woman

State police are requesting help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 73-year-old Bronwyn Zickus was last seen in the Comstock Park area.

Zickus was last heard from around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when she called the Oceana County police saying she was lost.

She is described a as a heavy-set, white female with thin brown hair and brown eyes, approximately

5’8 and 185 pounds.

Zickus was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan AND may possibly be in the Rothbury area.