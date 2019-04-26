State Police Arrest Houghton Lake Gas Station Larceny Suspect

Troopers arrest a larceny suspect that provided a fake name and fought with police.

Wednesday, troopers responded the Houghton Lake marathon gas station for an in progress larceny.

The suspect took off on foot, but officers located the man a short time later.

Troopers questioned the suspect, now identified as 41 year old Thomas Brewer.

Troopers also found the stolen items, two bottles of propel water and two cans of chewing tobacco in his backpack.

Brewer gave the officers a fake name and spat on them.

He now in custody for larceny and for resisting arrest.