State Passes $8.9 Million Increase for DTE Gas Customers

State officials have approved a multi-million dollar rate increase for DTE Gas customers.

The Public Service Commission will now allow DTE to raise their rates $8.9 million statewide.

The company had asked for an increase of $85.1 million, but lowered its request to $38.1 million.

The amount the MPSC granted is only around 9 percent of the original request.

Residential customers using an average of 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month will see an increase of 95 cents, beginning in October.

The MPSC says that DTE will also remove inside gas meters and allocate more money to its low-income assistance programs.