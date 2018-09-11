- Advertisement -
Home » State News

State Organizations Honor and Remember 9/11

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 11, 2018
115 Views
0

September 11th, 2001, a tragic day in U.S. History that will never be forgotten.

Four planes were hijacked, three of which were deliberately flown into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

In recognition of nearly the 3,000 lives taken during the attack, Governor Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan Flags at the state capitol to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday as seen the photo below.

And other beautiful sight, MDOT honors patriots day by hanging an American flag across the Mackinac Bridge.

  

Post Views: 115



Trending Now
Free Junior Hunting Licenses at all Meijer Stores September 14-15
Jessica Mojonnier September 10, 2018
Teens That Escaped Osceola County Detention Center Accused of Chase, Thefts
Remington Hernandez September 7, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
State Organizations Honor and Remember 9/11
Share No Comment