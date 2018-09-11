State Organizations Honor and Remember 9/11

September 11th, 2001, a tragic day in U.S. History that will never be forgotten.

Four planes were hijacked, three of which were deliberately flown into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

In recognition of nearly the 3,000 lives taken during the attack, Governor Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan Flags at the state capitol to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday as seen the photo below.

And other beautiful sight, MDOT honors patriots day by hanging an American flag across the Mackinac Bridge.