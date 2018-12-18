State Orders Unlicensed Indian River Taxi Company To Cease Operations

State officials have ordered a taxi company in Cheboygan County to cease operations.

According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, cease and desist order was issued against IMA Taxi Service in Indian River.

Officials say the company was operating without a license, which is required Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act.

The order is effective immediately and LARA says they have also referred the case to law enforcement.

The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by, at most, a $1,000 fine or 90 days in jail.