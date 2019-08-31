State Officials Recall Certain Medical Marijuana Products

State officials have issued a recall for four medical marijuana products.

According to the marijuana regulatory agency, this is a result of the ongoing investigation into the testing and reporting practices of iron laboratories.

The products include Syringe-Monster X, Glue-Buds, Savage Signature OG Budder, and Platinum Vapes – Diamond OG Cartridge.

The recalled products were sold by provisioning centers in several locations downstate, and locally in Rogers City.

Officials say medical issues are possible if the products are used and those with them are urged to destroy or return them.