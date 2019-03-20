- Advertisement -
State of Emergency Declared in Newaygo County Following Flooding

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 20, 2019
Newaygo County has been placed under a state of Emergency following flooding across the area.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the declaration Tuesday.

The county had requested state assistance to address the impact of rainfall and snowmelt.

Officials there determined that local response efforts were insufficient to address the situation.

Whitmer says the state is “doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”

By declaring a state of emergency, the governor has made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.

