- Advertisement -
Home » State News

State Now Accepting Applications for Recreational Marijuana Businesses

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 2, 2019
136 Views
0

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is now accepting applications for recreational marijuana businesses.

This comes almost a year after voters approved the legalization.

There are several requirements and multiple types of business, such as growing, processing, transport, and sales.

Municipalities can also prohibit facilities or limit how many can be in their jurisdiction.

For more information on the licenses, log onto michigan.gov/lara.

Post Views: 136



Trending Now
Update: Driver Killed in Fatal Accident in Isabella County Named
Sierra Searcy October 31, 2019
Samsung "Satellite" Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard
Remington Hernandez October 27, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
State Now Accepting Applications for Recreational Marijuana Businesses
Share No Comment