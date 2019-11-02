State Now Accepting Applications for Recreational Marijuana Businesses
Posted On November 2, 2019
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is now accepting applications for recreational marijuana businesses.
This comes almost a year after voters approved the legalization.
There are several requirements and multiple types of business, such as growing, processing, transport, and sales.
Municipalities can also prohibit facilities or limit how many can be in their jurisdiction.
For more information on the licenses, log onto michigan.gov/lara.