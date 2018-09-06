State Launches Survey to Identify Needs for Deaf, Blind Communities

For the first time in the state’s history, Michigan is launching its most ‘comprehensive assessment’ tool to identify the needs of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities.

The tool, found at NotWithoutUsMich.org, was designed with input from the impacted communities and will evaluate the ongoing needs of these individuals from government to medical care.

Officials say the survey tool will help the state develop a bold plan to better meet the needs of the communities.

Many everyday related issues are included such as communication preferences, education and employment experiences, access to healthcare and government services, and priorities for state policies.

The survey, which can be found at NotWithoutUsMich.org/survey, will be available for eight weeks.