State Launches Talent Attraction, Retention Campaign

The state has launched its first talent attraction and retention campaign.

The choose Michigan campaign highlights Michigan as the ideal place to live, work, and play.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan pulled back the curtain on the creative messaging for the campaign.

It includes digital and social media, radio, video and print advertisements.

All are being used to target STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – graduates and young professionals on the online platforms they use most.

The campaign comes after the announcement of Gov. Snyder’s Marshall Plan for Talent back in April to help fill the more than 811,000 career openings through 2024 in high-demand, high-wage fields.

For more information about Choose Michigan, visit www.choosemichigan.org