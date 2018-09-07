State Job Application No Longer Ask Criminal History

The State of Michigan will stop asking applicants for jobs or certain licenses if they were convicted of a felony.

Governor Synder also directed all state departments and agencies to remove the felony question before job applications.

According to Snyder, the box will be replaced with an affirmation of good character statement, similar to what will be used on licensing applications.

The question will still remain for occupations in health care, though, but LARA will work with lawmakers to reexamine the process.

The governor is now encouraging private employers to do the same, by removing the felony box from job applications, or putting it later in the hiring process.