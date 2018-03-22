State Income Tax Deadline Approaching

The time to file your state and federal income tax returns is running out.

By 11:59 p.m on April 17th, both state and federal income tax returns must be submitted.

For state taxes, you can do that by e-filing or postmarking them through the U.S. Postal Service.

Taxpayers are encouraged to e-file for greater return accuracy, enabling the Treasury to process refunds faster.

The department says choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure.

Last year, more than 4.1 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is nearly 83 percent of state income tax filers.

Limited quantities of printed tax forms have also been distributed to public libraries, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices, Treasury field offices, and northern Michigan post offices.