- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

State Gives 25K In Grants to Airports For Non-PFAS Fire Foam

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 15, 2019
72 Views
0

The state of Michigan has partnered with all 19 commercial airports in the state to deploy rescue and firefighting testing equipment that eliminates a potential source of PFAS.

Under federal regulations, these airports are required to test their equipment, including firefighting foam systems, to ensure fires can be extinguished quickly.

So, to help reduce the chances of PFAS-containing foam contaminating the environment, a grant was given to the airports.

It provides airports with nearly $25,000 each to acquire environmentally conscious firefighting foam testing devices.

More than half of the commercial airports in Michigan are using this equipment as of today.

Post Views: 72



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
Search for Missing Teen Continues in Isabella County
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
State Gives 25K In Grants to Airports For Non-PFAS Fire Foam
Share No Comment