State Emergency Operations Center Activated to Monitor Falling Space Station

We’ve reported on it before, a Chinese Space Station will soon enter earth’s atmosphere and break up.

No one knows exactly where it’ll enter at or break up, leading to a lot of speculation.

The Aerospace Company estimated that the station will fall somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south.

That’s the green and yellow areas of the chart.

And part of that yellow line crosses Michigan.

And because of that, Governor Snyder has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor that station.

Most of the space station is expected to burn up during reentry, but there is concern that some debris could make landfall.

The deputy director of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Michigan said that while chances are slim that any debris will fall on Michigan, they are monitoring the situation and will respond quickly if they need to.