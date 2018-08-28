State Approves Settlement for $10.6 Million Rate Increase for Consumers Energy Gas Customers

State officials have approved a settlement agreement allowing a $10.6 million rate increase for Consumers Energy gas customers.

The total is just 6 percent of the amount Consumers had asked for in October of 2017.

The proposed rate increase would’ve been $178.2 million, but Consumers later reduced that to $82.6 million.

Officials say that a customer using 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month will see an increase of 44 cents effective September 1st.

The charge for those on a low-income assistance credit will remain the same, though.

Consumers was last granted a gas rate increase in July of 2017.

That was for just over $29 Million.