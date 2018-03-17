- Advertisement -
State Adopts New Rules for Disputes Between Telecom Companies

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 17, 2018
The Michigan Public Service Commission has adopted rules for wholesale phone providers if there is a dispute that could lead to an interruption in phone service for customers.

The rules are intended to give landline customers enough time to find a new carrier should they face losing phone access due to the dispute.

Under the new rules, the two companies first must work to resolve issues between them.

If that is unsuccessful, the provider must notify the MPSC and the retail carrier at least 45 days ahead of its deadline to end service to the retail provider.

Within 10 days of receiving the notification, the retail carrier must notify its customers, the Commission and the Governor about an anticipated end of service.

The rules also address transferring a service provider’s customers to another company and reclaiming telephone numbers.

