Standoff in McBain Ends After Suspect Takes His Own Life

A standoff in McBain has ended in a man taking his own life.

Police say the suspect now identified as Dale Steven Dziesinski made threats against health care professionals in the Traverse City area.

The investigation goes back to mid-November.

Police say the suspect was sending threatening letters to the homes of health care workers.

Dzieniski was allegedly upset over the health care he had been receiving.

The man then sent an email saying if his demands were not met by December 5th he would kill the healthcare workers and their families.

Further investigation led to police going to his apartment to evacuate the building.

Negotiators tried to talk to the suspect when he started shooting.

Troopers returned fire.

After hours of negotiating the suspect took his own life by shooting himself.