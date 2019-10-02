Standing Water on Isabella Co. Roadways Prompts Warning from Law Enforcement

In Isabella County, all of that rain we saw overnight lead to problems with high water, making some roads virtually impassable.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers of potential washouts and standing water on roadways.

Hydroplaning — another danger when it comes to roads covered with water.

Deputies also ask locals to watch out for trees downed by the storm, in addition to low-hanging power lines and remind drivers, the rule in general with standing water on roads — reduce your speed.

Because it’s difficult to tell how deep the water may be, it’s best to avoid affected areas to prevent damage to your vehicle and keep yourself protected.