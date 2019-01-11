St. Ignace Police Investigate Break-In, Search for Suspect

Police in St. Ignace are investigating the breaking and entering of an unoccupied home.

Police say the break-in happened between December 30th and January 10th.

They say the suspects entered the home through a side door.

Among the items stolen were several long guns, a safe, a flat screen TV and money.

The St. Ignace Police Department asks anyone with information to come forward. You can contact them at 906-643-6077. There’s also an anonymous tip line at 906-643-1165.